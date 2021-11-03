Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 185.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 50.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

