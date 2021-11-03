Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

