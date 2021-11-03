Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

