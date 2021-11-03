Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 2,938 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $173,577.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,640. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

