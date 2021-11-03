SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of SXC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,886. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

