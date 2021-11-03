Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Summer Infant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Shares of SUMR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63. Summer Infant has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.