Strike (STRK) Hits Market Cap of $164.41 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Strike has a market cap of $164.41 million and $7.10 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $54.60 or 0.00086763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.49 or 0.07288599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.50 or 0.99614775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

