Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

