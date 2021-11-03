Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MakeMyTrip Call Options (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,759% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $354,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

