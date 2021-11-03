Stifel Financial Corp Sells 34,351 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $55,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.