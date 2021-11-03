Stifel Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 168,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,468 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $93.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

