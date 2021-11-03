Stifel Financial Corp Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LASR. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

