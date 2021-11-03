Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 258,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $154.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

