Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 546.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.