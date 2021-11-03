Stifel Financial Corp Buys 408 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,191,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,099,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

