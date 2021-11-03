Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $5,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

