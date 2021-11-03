Sterling Check (STER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STER stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

