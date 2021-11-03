STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STERIS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $14.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.72. The company had a trading volume of 856,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.01. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

