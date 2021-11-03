STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STERIS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE traded down $14.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.01. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

