Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. 1,558,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stericycle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Stericycle worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

