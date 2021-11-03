Stephen Slack Purchases 3,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Stephen Slack bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $11,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

