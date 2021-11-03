Stephen Slack Purchases 3,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Stephen Slack bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $11,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
