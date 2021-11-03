StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
NYSE:SRT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 40,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.44.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StarTek stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 582.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in StarTek were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StarTek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
