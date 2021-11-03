Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $674.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.48. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $675.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.