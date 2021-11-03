Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.
Sprout Social stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 22,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,253. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,746. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
