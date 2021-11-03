Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Sprout Social stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 22,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,253. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,746. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

