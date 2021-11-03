Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

