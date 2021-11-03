Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $33.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,702. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

