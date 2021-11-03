SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.06

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 140494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 341,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,973,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

