SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.43

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $841.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

