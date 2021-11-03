Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.58

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sovos Brands stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

