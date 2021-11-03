South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $76.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get South State alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 453,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that South State will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.