Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $32.62

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $34.32. Sonos shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 27,429 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get Sonos alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.