Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.05 Million

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report sales of $17.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $17.10 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $62.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $82.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 124,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

