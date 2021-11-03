Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 222,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

