Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Declines By 26.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 804,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZKIN stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

