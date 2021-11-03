Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Increases By 25.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 977.0 days.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

