Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Declines By 17.4%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 724,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

