Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Decreases By 19.2%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SRV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 6,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,756. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

