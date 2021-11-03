Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 16.1%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 380.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

