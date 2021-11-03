Short Interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Drops By 28.2%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 671,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,665. The company has a market capitalization of $989.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

