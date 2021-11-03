Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Declines By 30.6%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Medigus stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 257,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,188. Medigus has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medigus in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medigus in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medigus in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medigus in the second quarter valued at about $452,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

