Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Drops By 29.6%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.7% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,915. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

