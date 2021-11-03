Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Declines By 21.3%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 461,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $10,197,000.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 50,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

