Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Decreases By 18.3%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of IMNM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,763. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $265.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunome by 95.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,863 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

