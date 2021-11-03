Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 25.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

BOSSY opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

