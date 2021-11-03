Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Decreases By 37.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 162,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,399. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $171.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

