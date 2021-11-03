Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declines By 16.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. 240,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,959. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

