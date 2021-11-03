Short Interest in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Expands By 18.8%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of CSPR stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 938,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,774. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

