Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Rises By 25.0%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 776,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 180,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,370. Cango has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CANG shares. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

