Short Interest in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Declines By 34.1%

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,151. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

