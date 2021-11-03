Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Declines By 28.2%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,846,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 2,571,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of BTEGF opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.99. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
