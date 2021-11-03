Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Declines By 28.2%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,846,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 2,571,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.99. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTEGF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.